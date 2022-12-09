Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $356.93

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.93 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.38). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.38), with a volume of 7,498 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £144.57 million and a P/E ratio of -76.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.15.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

