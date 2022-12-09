Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $78.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,647.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,649 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $176.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

