MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

