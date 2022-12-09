MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $283.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

