Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $84.59 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

