Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $22,688,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Materion by 49.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

