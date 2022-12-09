Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medpace were worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 242.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 86,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 94.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,405,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

