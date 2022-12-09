Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 121,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 274,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 52,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

