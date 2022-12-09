Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.96. Microvast shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 42,086 shares trading hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
