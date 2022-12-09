Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.96. Microvast shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 42,086 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microvast Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,836 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 72.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 397,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 166,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

