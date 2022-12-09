Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.66. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 28,043 shares.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares in the company, valued at $727,508.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

About Mill City Ventures III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

