Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.66. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 28,043 shares.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Up 6.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.
In other news, CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,165 shares in the company, valued at $727,508.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
