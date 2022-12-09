Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stake Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $43.85 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

