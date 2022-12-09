Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.95

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $26.40. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,073 shares.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.
