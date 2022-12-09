MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $170.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 9.0 %

MDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.