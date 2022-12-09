Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,257,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $385.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $548.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

