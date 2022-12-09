Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $385.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $548.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

