MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Cowen lowered their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

