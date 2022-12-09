Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 706,127 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,305,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,209,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

