Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 32496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417,412 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,900,666 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 74.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 2,208,657 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 200.2% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,287,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 2,192,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.