Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $36,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 86.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 790,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 367,378 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $978.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

