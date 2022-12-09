National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,536,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,435,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

