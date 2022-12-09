Northern Trust Corp Acquires 102,165 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,650,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $44,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

