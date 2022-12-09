Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $44,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingredion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

