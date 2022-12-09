Northern Trust Corp Has $41.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $41,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.83 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

