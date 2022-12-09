Northern Trust Corp Has $44.66 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $44,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 74.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

