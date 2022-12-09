Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $43,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

LXP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

