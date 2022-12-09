Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESGR opened at $217.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

