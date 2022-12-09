Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 75.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $3,211,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

