Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after buying an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 1,039,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after buying an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 550,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $13.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.