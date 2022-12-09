Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $42,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

