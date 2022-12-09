Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,394 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $43,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

