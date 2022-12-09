Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,290 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $42,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.