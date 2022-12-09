Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,005 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.47 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.74, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

