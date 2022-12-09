Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,295 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

