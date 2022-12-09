Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,388 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $44,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.