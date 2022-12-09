Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,487 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $42,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

