Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.