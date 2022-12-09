NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.95. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 10,557 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,656 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.1% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 446,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 443,855 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

