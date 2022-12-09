NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.56

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 57983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

