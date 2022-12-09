NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.69. NSK shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands.

NSK Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

