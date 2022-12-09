Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 219.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

