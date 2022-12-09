ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) by 434.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. ObsEva SA has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on OBSV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

