Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.51

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.04. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 123 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $134.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

