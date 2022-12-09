Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $701.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.72%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

