ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $37,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

OGS opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

