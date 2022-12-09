OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.46 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $967.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.89.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

