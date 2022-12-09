Oppenheimer Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

