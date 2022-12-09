Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPS. Raymond James downgraded Opsens from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

