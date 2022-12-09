Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $59.54 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

