Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,137,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 257,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,612,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 221,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,803,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC opened at $32.28 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

