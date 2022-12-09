PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $41,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PENN Entertainment

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.